Headlines March 21

Spring Lake Dam getting repairs

Resource engineering firm Freese and Nichols, Inc., will be heading up a multi-phase project to repair the Spring Lake Dam in the coming months. The firm was awarded the contract by Texas State in an effort to fix damage done to the dam during the 2015 floods. The first phase will involve removing debris and stabilizing the structure while the second phase involve renovation and expansion.

Community Partnership Looks to Support the Arts and Create Environmental Awareness

The Meadows Center and Mermaid Society have partnered up to help support local art and river conservation in San Marcos. The partnership will focus on bringing events to Spring Lake including the Aqua Festival and Mermaid Ball which will help produce funds that support other citywide events.

Email scam puts city employees at risk

Over eight hundred San Marcos city employees’ information was compromised due to a “spear phishing” scam.

An employee in the city’s payroll department received the scam email requesting the W2 information of employees working for the city, including their names, addresses, social security numbers, and earning information.

The email used by the scammers ended with the @sanmarcostx.gov address, which caused the employee to believe the request came from within the city. It took two and a half weeks for anyone to realize the information had been stolen.

Senate plans to cut funding to universities

The Senate Finance Committee voted March 15 regarding reworking how Texas public universities are funded. The result will be a 6-10 percent cut in the budget, although the bill has not yet been finalized. The budget will still need to pass under the full Senate and balanced with whatever version offered by the House.