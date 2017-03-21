Business March 21

Education budget cuts hit tutoring programs hard

Budget cuts could potentially do away with federally funded tutoring services in Texas public schools.

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget will affect students benefiting from tutoring programs that are federally funded, primarily AmeriCorps, who provide over 80,000 volunteers nationwide for tutoring services. Without the $14 million in federal funds that went to programs like AmeriCorps, schools will be hard pressed to find ways to fund those services for students in need.

Health screening and fair coming up

The CTMC Creation Health Institute is hosting a health screening and fair on April 18, where community members will have the chance to review results with medical providers.

Over sixty exhibitors will be present at the event offering services and information for those interested. Registration can be completed online at ctmchealthcheck.com or by calling (512) 753-3818.

AquaBrew hosting live entertainment

The restaurant and bar AquaBrew will be hosting live entertainment March 21-26 from 9-11 p.m.

There will be bands each night including Trio Del Rio, San Martin Quartet, Jacob Michael, Carli Q, Coattails and Bogan Villa. There is no cover charge.

Student Organizations Council is seeking members

Student Organizations Council is currently seeking new members. SOC assists registered student organizations by providing direction and support to those groups through funding and additional resources. For more information, email soc@texasstate.edu or call (512) 245-1635.