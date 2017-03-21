A season of ups and downs

The women’s basketball team finished its season with a hard-fought loss to Eastern Washington in the Women’s Basketball Invitational.

Despite the loss and a 4-game losing streak at the end of the season, the team still had a successful season finishing with an 11-7 Sun Belt Conference record and an overall record of 16-15.

The team had a healthy at home record this season with a 10-5, while its away record was a less than stellar 6-9. The 2016-17 season saw the Bobcats lock up 11 victories of 10 points or more, four being 20+ point blowouts. The team put together a three-game win streak and two season high four-game win streaks.

The three-game win streak involved two of Texas State’s more impressive victories. The first being a 69-46 game against Sam Houston State. The second was a season high 83-62 win against Costal Carolina.

The Bobcats were the fourth seed going into the Sun Belt Conference and competed in the WBI. The team made its third postseason appearance in the last four years, and its sixth national post season appearance overall.

With an impressive season, the Bobcats also had their fair share of disappointments.

Of their 15 losses, eight of them were by 10 or more points, including three 20+ point losses.

The Bobcats suffered a 66-point 90-24 loss against the No. 3 basketball powerhouse Baylor.

Texas State also suffered two more 20+ point losses against the University of Texas at San Antonio with 72-47 and the University of Texas at Arlington with 61-39.

The 2016-17 season was electrified by sophomore guard Toshua Leavitt, who lit up the court from the three-point range all season.

She led the Bobcats, as well as the entire Sun Belt Conference with 77 3-pointers in the season. Leavitt’s 3-pointers placed her at second on Texas State’s single season ranking.

In the Sun Belt Conference quarterfinal appearance, Leavitt shined brightly despite the loss. Like the sharpshooter she’s proven to be in the past, Leavitt drained seven 3-pointers, matching a Texas State single game record.

Another stand out player of the season was junior guard Taeler Deer.

The junior was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team after putting together a season in which she ranked second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and 3-point field goal percentage.

Deer was also ranked 14th in steals (1.5), and reached double figures 15 times this season as well as leading the team in scoring 15 times.

Beyond wins and losses, this season was bittersweet for another reason. It was senior guard Erin Peoples’ last season.

In her final season with the Bobcats, Peoples played in 21 games and averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. She also added another 110 points and 75 rebounds this season.

Peoples was the only senior on the 2016-17 team, and will finish her career with 1,122 points and 713 rebounds.

Texas State closes out another women’s basketball season. The team had its ups and downs, but has learned a lot heading into the next season.