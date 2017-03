Resource engineering firm Freese and Nichols, Inc., will be heading up a multi-phase project to repair the Spring Lake Dam in the coming months. The firm was awarded the contract by Texas State in an effort to fix damage done to the dam during the 2015 floods. The first phase will involve removing debris and stabilizing the structure while the second phase involve renovation and expansion.

