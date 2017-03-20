Greek organizations raise over 1,500 jars of peanut butter for local program

Earlier this month, several fraternities and sororities participated in a friendly competition to see who could raise the most peanut butter jars for the School Fuel program.

School Fuel is a volunteer organization that strives to “fuel” a better learning environment by removing the pangs of hunger among students in the San Marcos CISD schools.

“Our goal is to impact the community in an awesome way,” said Travis Walker, vice president of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. “Last semester, our fraternity raised 250 jars and $75. I saw a need to do more and I reached out to Erin Sewell, community service chair of ADPi, who also did a fundraiser for the program. She had the idea to make it a competition.”

Sewell has been working with her sorority to benefit School Fuel and other community organizations such as the senior center, animal shelter and the food bank.

“I intern and volunteer with School Fuel on my own because it is a great way to get involved,” Sewell said. “I saw a need last year for peanut butter donations, so I got my sorority involved, thinking, with over 200 members, we could raise enough.”

ADPi and Delta Sig had help collecting the jars from other sororities and fraternities including Chi Omega, Delta Zeta, Alpha Sigma Phi and Sigma Chi.

“We wanted to help out ADPi as much as we could,” said Austin Vonderhied, community service director of Sigma Chi. “The purpose of Greek life is in a transition stage, from partying to helping out the community—at least I would hope.”

School Fuel needed 500 jars for the week of spring break. Over 1,500 jars of peanut butter were donated by the end of the competition.

“We beat (Delta Sig) by six jars,” Sewell said. “I had over 800 jars of peanut butter just sitting in my house for weeks.”

In addition to the local community service, every fraternity and sorority has its own philanthropy work to tend to each semester. ADPi works with the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sigma Chi volunteers with the Humane Society; Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network; and Homes for our Troops. Delta Sig works with the American Red Cross.

“We do profit shares and events to help the Red Cross. I wanted to do an additional local philanthropy, and School Fuel caught my eye,” Walker said. “People think (fraternities) are all drugs, sex and rock & roll. The bigger picture is helping the community and the children.”

The Texas State Greek Affairs is composed of over 30 fraternities and sororities. However, 11 of the groups have been put on probation or suspended due to hazing and/or convicted of hazing in the last three years.

Groups who are on probation can return to good standing. Suspensions range from fall 2017 through spring 2022, meaning an organization can petition to return to the program.

“With everything that has happened in Greek Life within the past two semesters, we want to help recreate the image that we have lost because of the actions of some other people,” Travis said. “We are fighting the stigma that is associated with Greek Life as best as we can. Our organization truly believes in helping out the community we live in.”