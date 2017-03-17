Texas State finishes 11th in the Bob Sitton Invitational

The Texas State’s men’s golf team competed in the Bob Sitton Invitational. The event was hosted by Oral Roberts University and took place at the TPC Four Seasons from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Bobcats finished the event 11th overall, with a 3-round 37-over par total score of 889. Arkansas State captured the top spot with an even-par score of 852.

Leading the team was freshman Logan Lockwood. He finished the event tied for fifth place on the individual leaderboard with a 3-round 1-over par score of 214.

The freshman sunk four birdies and three bogeys in round one for a 1-under par 70 and a round two 3-over par 73. Lockwood finished the tournament with a round three even-par 71.

Senior Anthony McGeorge followed with a 4-over par 75 in round one and an 8-over par 79 in round two, which saw seven bogeys and one triple bogie.

He rebounded in the third round, sinking six birdies and ending the day with a 2-under par 68. McGeorge finished tied 38th overall with a total 3-round score of 223.

After a promising round one 72, sophomore Chase Ambrose finished tied for 56th after putting up a 3-round 13-over par 226.

A second round that featured eight bogeys and one triple bogey proved to be too big of an obstacle for Ambrose to overcome.

Rounding out the team was freshman Calvin Ross with an 18-over par 231 (74-78-79), and senior David Faraudo Godinez who, like Ross, also finished with an 18-over par 231, both tied for 77th overall.

The Bobcats have two more invitationals left on the schedule, and next up is the UTSA hosted Lone Star Invitational in San Antonio, Texas. The tournament will take place March 20-21.