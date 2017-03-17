Bobcats keep the season alive advancing to the next round in CIT

Texas State took a 70-60 win over Lamar in the first round of the collegeinsider.com tournament at Strahan Coliseum Thursday.

The Bobcats now improve to 21-13 overall with the win against Lamar, and will host round two of the tournament on Sunday.

This was the first time in 20 years the Bobcats played in a postseason tournament, and coming out with a win in the first round makes a statement.

Texas State was down at the beginning of the game by 6-4, but junior Immanuel King began the Bobcats offensive scoring and eventually took the lead.

The game went back and forth throughout the beginning of the first quarter, but the Bobcats got their rhythm back and went into halftime with a 35-23 lead.

Coming back from the half, the Cardinals were looking to put a stop to the Bobcats momentum and did. They were up 46-40 with 10:33 left on the clock.

The small comeback from Lamar was never enough as soon as freshman Nijal Pearson gained momentum and scored the next 13-points for Texas State alone.

With the strong start, and the bit of fire the Bobcats had, they took down the Cardinals in the first round of the CIT 70-60.

Pearson led the team in points contributing 18 for the night, and was 6-for10 from the field and 5-of-8 on long distance attempts.

Senior Kavin Gilder-Tilbury recorded his fourth double-double of the season, as well as earning 14 points and a career-high of 13 rebounds.

Also having a strong game was freshman Nedeljko Prijovic who received his first double-double of his career, as well as recording 13 points for the Bobcats.

Texas State had a 40.4 shooting percentage, finished with 23-for-47 from the field and had 7-of-19 three-pointers.

The next opponent for the Bobcats has yet to be announced for the second round of the CIT. The details for the game will be announced today.