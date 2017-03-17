Bobcats fall in first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational

Texas State fell 66-62 in overtime in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational to Eastern Washington on Thursday at the Strahan Coliseum.

The Bobcats now end their season 16-15 overall and 11-7 in the Sun Belt Conference.

This was the sixth time overall that the program has made a postseason appearance. Accepting a bid to the WBI was the third postseason appearance in the last four years.

The Bobcats have not been successful in a postseason appearance with a record of 0-6 including Thursday’s game against the Eagles.

Texas State had the lead in the first and second quarters of the game, going into halftime with the lead. However, the Eagles came back in the second half of the game and took the lead after the end of the third quarter by one point, 49-48.

The game was tied at the end of regular regulation 55-55. The game went into one overtime period where the Eagles dominated the court.

Eastern Washington scored 11 points to Texas State’s seven, taking the victory and advancing to the quarterfinal round with a 66-62 victory.

Five Bobcats ended the game with double-figures with junior Kaitlin Walla leading with 16 points in the first half alone.

Junior Taeler Deer finished with 13 points, senior Erin Peoples had 11 and juniors Ti’Aira Pitts and Ericka May finished with 10.

Texas State shot 42.6 percent overall and outscored the Eagles 34-26 in the paint.