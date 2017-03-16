Women’s tennis falls short to Harvard

The Texas State women’s tennis team competed against Harvard on Wednesday and fell short resulting in a 4-1 loss.

The Bobcats competed in the match in Santa Barbara, California. Just one day before on Tuesday, Texas State competed in a home match against Colorado State and won 4-0.

There were four different singles competitions, and the Bobcats fell short in all of them. It was the doubles match that Texas State defeated Harvard.

While three out of the four matches only went into two sets, one of the matches resulted in three sets.

In the match, sophomore Joy Chia Ming Ming competed against Harvard’s Sabrina Xiong. In the first set, Chia Min Ming won 6-1. However, Xiong won the second set 7-5 and the third 1-0.

Texas State’s senior Pippa Carr competed against Erica Oosterhout and lost both of her sets 6-2 and 6-1.

Sophomore Ana Perez was defeated by June Lee in the two sets she played, both 6-1.

Harvard’s Annika Ringblom competed against sophomore Julia Navajo-Melendez and the Bobcat fell short 6-0 in the first set and 6-3 in the second set.

In the doubles competition, senior Eva Dench and junior Alex Jones competed as a duo against Isabel Jasper and Natasha Gonzalez.

Dench and Jones defeated the competition in a 6-4 set.

The Bobcats currently have an overall record of 4-6—with a home record of 4-4 and an away record of 1-0.

Next up for Texas State is a match against Loyola Marymount. The Bobcats will travel to Los Angeles, California and compete at the LMU Tennis Center Thursday at 3 p.m.