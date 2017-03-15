Bobcats sweep Colorado State

The Texas State women’s tennis team opened the week with a 4-0 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Bobcats welcomed Colorado State to the Bobcat Tennis complex where they proceeded to take an early 1-0 lead. Senior Pippa Carr and sophomore Ana Perez won the first of three doubles matches 6-2 against Riley Reeves and Celine Voss.

The point was clinched with a second doubles win by sophomores Julia Navajo-Melendez and Joy Chia Ming Ming.

Match No. 1 was a 6-2 loss for senior Eva Dench and junior Alex Jones against Colorado State’s Alyssa Grijalva and Emily Kolbow.

Texas State extended their lead when Perez picked up their second team point with a 6-2, 6-1 win in the No. 3 match over Grijalva. Her second consecutive win of the day.

After a win in straight sets over Voss, Navajo-Melendez scored the Bobcats third point putting them up 3-0.

The winning point came from Jones who picked up the clinching point in straight sets over Madison Porter, winning the first set 7-1 and the second 6-1.

Dench looked to capture her first singles win of the 2017 season but came up short when her No. 1 match was halted.

Carr’s No. 2 match against Reeves was also halted, and Chia Ming Ming lost her first set 6-1, won her second 6-2 and ended her final set down 2-0 when Texas State clinched the victory over Colorado State.

With this non-conference win over the Rams, the Bobcats move to a still below .500, record of 3-5.

The Bobcats will travel to California to face off against Harvard on Wednesday at 2 p.m. followed by Loyola Marymount on Thursday and Cal State Northridge to close things out on Saturday.