Spring break trips on a budget

Visit the Texas capital

The Texas capital is a nearby day trip students can take without denting their wallets. Austin is best known for its outdoor scenery, trendsetting bars, food, fine arts and vanguard music.

Jasmin Nunez, interdisciplinary studies sophomore, said Austin offers affordable attractions and activities.

“During spring break, South By Southwest is going on, so there are a lot of free events happening all week long,” Nunez said. “Last year, I went to a Hispanic festival where they had a lot of arts and crafts.”

South by Southwest, a conference and festival for film, music and technology, will be held from March 10-19.

Students can spend the day tasting food, hiking at the River Place Nature Trail or swimming at Barton Springs Pool.

Spend a weekend in Dallas

Dallas invites all art lovers and food aficionados to visit on a budget.

Only a 3 1/2-hour drive from San Marcos, Dallas offers Deep Ellum’s neighborhood nightlife to dinner in the prestigious uptown.

Jamela Mavrakis, exercise and sports science sophomore, said Dallas is filled with unique restaurants and live music.

The city offers endless one-of-a kind food options and sites to see, Mavrakis said.

“Another cool spot to see in Dallas is the Klyde Warren Park,” Mavrakis said. “It is a real nice park that was built on top of a highway.”

Hike at Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is the hiking hub for nature lovers.

The park is home to an enormous pink granite dome that rises above Central Texas. The daily rate is only $7.

Visitors can take part in backpacking, hiking, rock climbing, camping, stargazing and geocaching. The park includes nearly 11 miles of hiking trails for students to walk along.

Gabriela Cepeda, political science sophomore, said the view at the top of the rock is worth the hike.

“I don’t like climbing or hiking, but once I got to the top and saw how beautiful the view was, it made it all worth it,” Cepeda said.

Take a day trip to Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg, which is only an hour and a half away from San Marcos, offers a laid-back visit for family and friends.

The German town thrives itself on keeping the historical beauty alive. Students can spend the day visiting museums, vineyards, landmarks and locally-owned stores.

Cepeda walked around and stopped at small shops when she visited.

“I went to try authentic German food, which was really good,” Cepeda said. “I also went to a vineyard, which was really pretty.”

Pitch a tent at University Camp

University Camp, located in Wimberley, is the 126-acre hideaway camp along the Blanco River.

As a part of the Student Recreation Center at Texas State, the camp allows students to hike, mountain bike, swim, rent out cabins for the weekend and more.

University Camp is available for Texas State students, staff, faculty and members of the Alumni Association.

Renting out a cabin with a big group of people can help save money, Cepeda said.

“I went with a group of friends and we only spent $20 dollars each, which covered food we bought for the weekend as well,” Cepeda said.

Students can enjoy a variety of activities while at University Camp, Cepeda said.

“Students can play volleyball, go hike and experience nature without spending a lot of money,” Cepeda said.