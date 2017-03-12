Softball takes a sweep in day one against Coastal Carolina

The Texas State softball team took a two-game sweep against Coastal Carolina winning 3-0 and 5-4 on Saturday at the Coastal Carolina Softball Stadium.

The first game was scoreless until the third inning, with the Bobcats scoring their first run of the game. Junior shortstop Ariel Ortiz hit one deep, and senior first baseman Kimberlin Naivar advanced home to get the lead 1-0.

The last runs of the game came from the Bobcats in the fourth inning, securing the win for Texas State.

With two runners on the bases, sophomore outfielder Kennedy Cline got the runners home receiving her fourth and fifth RBI of the season.

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp pitched the complete game as improved to 10-2 on the season. She finished the game with nine strikeouts, six fly ball outs and five ground outs.

In game two of the home opener of the Sun Belt Conference season, the Bobcats swept the Chanticleers winning 5-4.

The Bobcats were quick to get on the scoreboard leading 1-0 in the first inning. In the third inning, Ortiz scored her seventh home run of the season and helped get the Bobcats to a 3-0 lead.

The Chanticleers answered back and tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After the three runs from Coastal Carolina, the game was scoreless until the eighth inning.

In the top of the eighth, the Bobcats scored their last two runs of the game with Naivar scoring the last run from a Chanticleer error.

With the game now 5-3, the Chanticleers had one more inning to potentially tie the game, but were unsuccessful.

Coastal Carolina earned one more run in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run, but could not tie the game.

The Bobcats ended the day 2-0, they improve to 16-4 overall and are undefeated in conference play.

Texas State and Coastal Carolina have one more game left in the three-game series. They finish the series Sunday at 4 p.m.