Bobcats advance to semifinal round

The Texas State men’s basketball team rolled right past The University of Louisiana – Monroe Warhawks in a 63-51 decision Friday afternoon at the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After earning a first round bye and the fourth seed, the Bobcats were scheduled to play the Warhawks for the third time this season. Just like the other two games, the Bobcats came out on top and will advance to the semifinals.

UL Monroe jumped out on top with a three-pointer, but Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, senior forward, answered for the Bobcats with a long shot tying the game 3-3 with 19:05 on the clock.

The Warhawks held the lead majority of the first half until Immanuel King, junior forward, knocked down both free-throws putting the Bobcats in a 21-20 lead with 3:34 in the half. This was the last lead change of the game.

With that, the Texas State defense held UL Monroe to 20-points while the offense took off with the score.

The Bobcats led at halftime 30-20.

Coming from the half, Texas State continued to bring the heat and held UL Monroe scoreless. The Warhawks finally answered with 13:29 left in the game making the score 42-22.

The Bobcats held their 20-point lead until UL Monroe attempted to make a comeback with 6:30 left on the clock.

A layup from Nijal Pearson, freshman guard, gave the Bobcats a 59-39 lead over UL Monroe with 2:50 in the game.

Texas State held their lead and ended the game 63-51 over the Warhawks.

The Bobcats shot 47.8 percent from the field goal and 68.2 from the free-throw line.

Defensively, Texas State had 36 rebounds during the game. Pearson led the Bobcats with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Texas State will play the No.1 seed, UT Arlington, in the semifinals Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The winner from this game will advance to the Sun Belt Championship game.