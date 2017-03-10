The Scene March 10

Art show featuring drawings of Alice Cooper

The Eye of the Dog Arts Center will present Tawni Bates, who will show over 300 original drawings depicting all of Alice Cooper’s songs. Bates will also conduct a book signing, which includes all 300 drawings.

Students and locals can visit the exhibit to view the drawings from 6-9 p.m. March 10.

Weekly Acoustic Fridays at the Root Cellar Bakery

Acoustic Fridays, a weekly acoustic installment at the Root Cellar Bakery, features an assortment of local artists every week. Happy hour specials will be served from 6-9 p.m.

Live music will be performed from 8-10 p.m. March 10.

Thieving Birds to play at Cheatham Street Warehouse

The Thieving Birds, band of four friends, combines rock, country, roots and blues to create a unique musical offering to any audience.

The four-piece band will play at Cheatham Street Warehouse March 10. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $10.

Shaun Peace Band playing at AquaBrew

The Shaun Peace Band has swept the nation with a flavorful, unique blend of rock n’ roll, blues, reggae and funk. Shaun and his sister Sarah claim their classic rock and blues upbringing influenced their music. Mike Gales joined the band and added funk to the sound.

Students and locals are invited to listen to the creative band from 9-11 p.m. March 10 at Aqua Brew.

Prophets and Outlaws playing at the River Road Ice House

The band Prophets and Outlaws blends a wide range of music from neo-soul to old school rock n’ roll. The band’s distinctive sound coupled with five-part harmonies adds a little Texas soul.

The band will perform live March 10 at the River Road Ice House in New Braunfels. Doors open at 7 p.m.