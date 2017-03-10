The Pulse March 10

Road closures for SXSW

A list of road closures in downtown Austin for the 2017 spring festival season is now available.

The closures include those for South by Southwest Conference and Festivals. Closures will begin at 3 a.m. March 10 and last until 3 a.m. March 20.

Unofficial party guide for SXSW

Autin360 has released a SXSW party guide with over 300 unofficial parties for SXSW.

The parties listed start March 10 and go until March 19. All parties are free, but some may require RSVP.

The week-long list of parties includes artists such as Khalid, A$AP Ferg, BANKS, MUNA, D.R.A.M. and more.

International Women’s Day recap

Austin hosted events in celebration of International Women’s Day, according to Eater Austin.

Cheer Up Charlies hosted an event celebrating the city’s women-owned business with music, food and shopping.

Some participating restaurants donated portions of the sales to specific women causes. Sister Coffee is donating 10 percent of all ceramic sales form female artists to Planned Parenthood.

Record-breaking philanthropy for Austin

I Live Here, I Give Here announced the Austin community raised over $9.8 million for nearly 700 participating nonprofit organizations during Amplify Austin Day, according to the San Marcos Daily Record.

The 5th annual event began at 6 p.m. March 2 and ended at 6 p.m. March 3. During that time, the organization received nearly 65,000 donations.