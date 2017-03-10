Leavitt shines as the Bobcats fall short to Louisiana in quarterfinal

The Sun Belt Conference Championship saw Texas State’s women’s basketball team come up short in a 64-62 loss that ended with a clutch game winning jumper from Louisiana’s Jasmine Thomas.

The star of the first half was Texas State’s sophomore guard, Toshua Leavitt. Leavitt banked in 7-8 from three-point range, tying the Texas State single game record. Behind Leavitt, who scored 21-points in the half, was junior forward Amber Jones with 9-points.

At the end of the second quarter, the Bobcats found themselves up 38-29 on Louisiana.

The momentum continued as Texas State opened the third quarter with a 2-point jumper. The Bobcats would extend their lead to as much as 15-points.

With 8:00 left in the third, Ragin’ Cajuns began what would end up being a 21-4 run that erased the Bobcat’s lead, eventually taking the lead late in the quarter.

From that point on the game was tight, never getting more than 5-points of separation between the two teams. Louisiana continued to score but couldn’t shake the Bobcats who recaptured a 1-point lead.

With just 00:12 left in regulation the Bobcats found themselves down by 3-points with their season on the line.

Junior Kaitlin Walla, showing off her clutch gene, knocked down a game tying 3-pointer. Louisiana’s Field’s answered right back by hitting the game winning 2-point jumper, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns the close win.

Despite Walla’s heroics and Leavitt’s stellar first half performance, the Bobcats simply couldn’t overcome the meltdown they had in the third.

Leavitt was unable to find that magic that she had in the first half again, going scoreless in the second half. Behind, Leavitt’s team leading 21-points was Amber Jones, who contributed 14-points. Senior Erin Peoples who added another 10 of her own along with 2 steals.

The Bobcats finish the 2016-17 basketball season with an overall record of 16-14 and 11-7 in the Sun Belt Conference.