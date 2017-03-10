Headlines March 10

Transgender bathroom bill approved by panel

At 4:50 a.m. March 8, the Transgender Bathroom bill was passed in a 8-1 vote by the State Affairs Committee. The vote took place nearly 21 hours after the start of the hearing.

During the hearing, over 250 people spoke against the bill, including many transgender citizens. The bill will be passed on to the full Senate, where a vote is likely to be taken next week.

Parking solutions on the rise

The San Marcos City Council will be moving forward with four changes to the downtown parking plans, and hopes to receive them in the form of ordinances by May.

Changes include license plate reading technology, city-wide two-hour parking limit, a downtown parking program for employees, and additional parking spaces within the square and surrounding blocks.

Cracking down on improper student-teacher relationships

In an attempt to diminish the growing problem of improper relationships between teachers and students, the state Senate unanimously approved reforms March 8.

The number of cases involving improper student-teacher relations is on the rise, with 222 new cases opened last year. The bill will now make its way to the house.

Break Parking Program

A Spring Break Parking Program is being put into place for anyone who wishes to leave their car on-campus over the break.

Anyone with a valid Texas State permit can park in the Woods Street Garage beginning on March 10 and ending on March 20 at 7:00 a.m.