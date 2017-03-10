Business March 10

Community Service department to hold open-mic night

Local musical artist Ashleigh Stone is MC of the Sounds of San Marcos Open Mic Night occurring March 13 in Eddie Durham Park.

Local artists will perform in the order in which they signed up. San Marcos residents can arrive at 7 p.m. with their own refreshments.

Locals plan to celebrate National Corndog Day

Citizens can travel downtown on March 18 at 12 p.m. where free corndogs will be provided.

The event is set to host a costume contest and child-friendly activities. The event is city-sponsored, while supplies last, and will come complete with National Corn Dog Day buttons.

Art Squared serves up live music and fresh artwork

Art Squared, local art market funded by the San Marcos Art League will bring artists “out of their Winter hibernation” to sell spring pieces and enjoy live music March 11 at the shop on Hopkins street.

Over 30 artists from San Marcos and Austin are promised to attend.

Second annual S.M. Fest returns

S.M. Fest 2017, the city’s film and music festival will be back for its second year to celebrate bands, films, art and comedy performances.

The event is free to the public, however some special events will charge five dollars for minors. The events will take place on the city square from March 16-19.

San Marcos will offer rebates for home, commercial soil improvements

San Marcos’ water department will begin to offer rebates to homeowners who properly maintain their soil as part of its Soil Saver Rebate Program.

Residents can choose to care for their topsoil with compost and apply mulch on beds, gardens and around trees, or hire contractors. Either way residents can then submit a rebate application with receipts and photos of the finished project to receive their rebate.