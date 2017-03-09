The Scene March 9

Philosophy Dialogue to explore immigration

The Department of Philosophy will be discussing immigration, immigrants and refugees as a part of the Acorn Symposium Dialogue in the Comal Dialogue Room 12:30-1:50 p.m. March 9.

The Acorn Symposium Dialogue is an annual event. The series of lectures ‘Interrogating Violence: Critical Conversations on The Fire Next Time’ explores the responses and causes of violence and injustice.

Learn how to flourish your music career

A music forum ‘The Austin Federation of Musicians: Forging a Career and Retirement in Music’ will be held in the Music Building Recital Hall 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. March 9.

Steve Begnocge, trustee of AFM Austin, will be in attendance and is an aspiring self-employed musician. Begnocge will help local musicians became familiar with different music unions. The forum will help students explore their different musical career options.

Student showcase their musical talents

The School of Music will be showcasing ‘Somos Musicos’, a concert series filled with student performances, at the Music Building Recital Hall 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 9.

Some of the performers included will be playing, guitar, clarinet, saxophone, trombone, tuba and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Have your blood pressure and pulse checked for free

Comfort Connection will be hosting a free blood pressure clinic at the Activity Center 12:00-2:00 p.m. March 9 in the multipurpose room.

The clinic will take place after bingo and there is no registration required by attendees. Blood pressure should be checked three to five times a week, according to Share Care.

Korean musician to play at The Marc

Dabin, Korean musician, will be playing at The Marc at 8 p.m. March 9. Dabin will be joined on stage by electronic music trio, Black Tiger Sex Machine and dub producer Kai Wachi.

Ticket prices will range from $10-$15.