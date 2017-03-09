The Pulse March 9

San Marcos hired new interim city manager

The city of San Marcos named Steve Parker as the new interim city manager, according to KXAN.

Former city manager Jared Miller left in January, and assistant city manager Collette Jamison assumed his position. However, she stepped down for personal reasons.

The city is still looking for a permanent replacement.

New summer camp for senior citizens

A new summer camp for senior citizens will be available in Wimberley. Camp Meraki will take place May 26-28 at John Knox Ranch.

Those 60 and up can participate in canoeing, archery, campfires, stargazing, happy hour and more. Cabins and meals will be provided. To register, pay the $375 fee on the camp website.

Olive Garden opening in April

Italian-food lovers can expect the local Olive Garden to open April 3, according to Community Impact.

Located on 1305 S. I-35, the Olive Garden location is currently under construction. Students and locals will no longer have to make the drive to the nearest Olive Garden location in New Braunfels.

Texas flag donation to San Marcos elementary schools

The Masonic Lodge No. 342 recently donated Texas Flags to San Marcos CISD elementary schools March 3 at a local ceremony, according to Corridor News.

The donations were made in honor of Texas Independence Day and Texas Public Schools Week. The flags originally flew over the capitol building.