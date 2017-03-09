Sports March 9

Men’s lacrosse team dominates in Houston

The men’s lacrosse team earned its first road victory of the 2017 season this weekend after a 17-3 win against the Houston Cougars. The Bobcats scored early with a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 10-1 lead at halftime. Dylan Lemmon registered five assists, and 10 different Texas State players recorded goals on game day.

Football season tickets available

Season tickets are now on sale after the football team’s fall 2017 schedule was released. The schedule has a total of 12 games, and six of those will be played at Bobcat Stadium. Students and football fans can purchase season tickets at the ticket box office or online at www.txstatebobcats.com.

Taeler Deer named to Third Team All-Sun Belt

Taeler Deer, junior guard, was announced to the All-Sun Belt Conference third team March 6. She averaged a career-high of 10.8 points per game, and was ranked second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.50. Finishing the women’s basketball season, she reached double-figures in 15 games and had a 45.7 percentage on three-point field goals.

Men’s golf heads to Laredo

The men’s golf team will travel to Laredo to compete in the Border Olympics March 10-11. Last time the Bobcats teed off was during the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette. The men’s team ended up in a three-way tie for seventh place with Sam Houston State and Southern Miss.