Headlines March 9

Graduate Student Appreciation Week 2017

To celebrate Texas State’s 100 master’s and doctoral programs, the university is hosting the Graduate Student Appreciation Week April 2-8.

The university’s goal for this celebration is to recognize graduate students during a week of free events. Yoga, kickboxing, wine and cheese socials, wellness classes and workshops will be available. Advanced registration may be required. The full schedule can be found on the website.

House Bill 21 to Allocate $1.6 Billion to Texas Public Education

House Bill 21 by State Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, would increase the basic allotment per student in schools and decrease the amount of money school districts would pay.

House Bill 21 would add $210 per student to the majority of school districts, bringing the basic allotment per student up to $5,350.

New photo exhibition at The Wittliff

A new exhibition in The Wittliff Collections will showcase the experience of the human condition by 46 different artists from the Southwest and Mexico.

The exhibit features 90 images all displayed for the first time. The gallery is grouped together by themes like children, cowboy culture, celebrity, family and nature. The At First Sight exhibit will run until June 25.

Rec center hosting breaststroke and fly clinic

The Department of Campus Recreation will host a free breaststroke and fly clinic from 5-7 p.m. March 21.

At this clinic, students will learn designated strokes, tips and drills. They can improve previous knowledge, learn techniques to swim longer and faster and discover how to create effective swimming workouts. No registration is necessary, and all participants will receive a free t-shirt.

George Ensle at San Marcos Public Library

Singer-songwriter George Ensle will perform live from 7-8 p.m. March 14 at the San Marcos Public Library.

Ensle is a song painter who creates nature portraits of the heroes he sings about. Ensle is influenced by Townes Van Zandt, Blaze Foley, John Prine and Tom Waits. The admission for the event is free, and anyone is welcome to attend.