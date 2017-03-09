Business March 9

Gary Jobs Corps teams up to host “Reading Across America”

The Gary Jobs Corps and San Marcos Embassy Suites and Conference Center will host “Reading Across America” for the students of Travis Elementary.

For the past five years, these two local organizations have partnered to provide Travis Elementary with readers, funds, clothing, food and more. Gary Jobs Corps students and employees read for Bowie Elementary and the Boys and Girls Club.

Live St. Patrick’s Day music at Root Cellar

The Root Cellar Bakery will host Irish band Poor Old Mr. Malone in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The free admission event will take place from 8-10 p.m. March 17. The Root Cellar Bakery will also have an early happy hour from 6-8 p.m. featuring 50 percent off of alcoholic beverages. Don’t forget to wear green!

Sounds of San Marcos Open Mic Night

San Marcos Community Services will host an open mic night from 7-9 p.m. March 13 at Eddie Durham Park.

This free event will showcase local San Marcos musicians, poets and artists. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, snacks and refreshments. Those interested in performing can sign up here.

The Price Center raises money for women at risk

The Price Center will host the annual Hands of Hope Tea ‘n More fundraiser March 25. All funds will benefit Hands of Hope, which provides job skills, bible studies and classes for women.

This fundraiser will provide undereducated and disadvantaged women with an educational program, high tea, a fashion show by Chico’s and a silent auction. Those interested in attending can call 512-392-3377 for tickets. A donation accompanied by the ticket is also appreciated.