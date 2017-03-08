The Scene March 8

BioLife Plasma opening in Kyle

BioLife Plasma is opening a new location on 906 Seton Parkway in Kyle, according to Community Impact.

The facility should open in 2018. The location will be a plasma collection facility that offers compensation for donors.

Nonprofit and summer job fair

Career Services invites all students interested in occupations where they serve others and make an impact to the event. The fair will consist of a diverse set of employers ranging from government agencies to a variety of nonprofit organizations. Students can meet representatives from these organizations to learn more about part-time positions, internships and career opportunities.

The fair will be held from 12-4 p.m. March 8 in the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

Children’s discipline class at the public library

David Bryant of Community Action Inc. will share practical strategies for effective discipline at the public library.

Locals are invited to learn how to effectively discipline children for free from 6-7 p.m. March 8 at the San Marcos Public Library.

Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy playing at KIVA

KIVA Lounge and Bar will present Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy, a sextet from Wichita, Kansas. The band added a small drum kit and brass to what is standard bluegrass instrumentation. The band uses cylinders, unrelenting tempos and searing solos from the open prairie.

Students and locals can watch the band perform at 8 p.m. March 8 at KIVA Lounge and Bar.

The Shady Rest Band playing at Valentino’s

Valentino’s Pizza will present The Shady Rest Band from San Marcos. Nate Guthrie and CK Dangerbird deliver high-energy sets that include everything from traditional works to an extensive catalog of foot stomping original tunes.

All San Martians are welcome to watch the band perform at 10 p.m. March 8 at Valentino’s Pizza.

Performance by Texas State Jazz Lab Band

The School of Music Ensemble Series will present the Texas State Jazz Lab Band, directed by Dr. Utah Hamrick. The performance is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased in advance at www.txstatepresents.com or at the door.

Students, faculty and residents are invited to listen to jazz music from 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 8 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.