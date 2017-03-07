The Scene March 7

Michael Miller to host Philosophy Dialogue

The Department of Philosophy and Phi Sigma Tau, philosophy honor society, will be hosting Michael Miller for their ‘Talk of the Times’ dialogue series.

The lecture will be held at the Comal Dialogue Room 12:30-1:50 p.m. March 7. The lecture ‘Interrogating Violence: Critical Conversations on The Fire Next Time’ explores the reasons and responses behind violence and injustice.

Learn what role social media plays in today’s politics

Dr. Tom Nichols will give a talk on his book “The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters” in the Alkek Teaching Theatre 5-6:15 p.m. March 7.

Nichols will also discuss the role social media has played in today’s political climate. He is also a professor of the U.S. Naval War College and Harvard’s Extension School and a Senior Associate of the Carnegie Council on Ethics and International Affairs in New York City.

What you need to know when moving off campus

The Department of Housing and Residential Life will be hosting a presentation to teach students what their off campus housing options are. The presentation will be held in Elliott Hall 6-7 p.m. March 7.

Students who attend will receive a door prize and be able to explore the details of what moving off campus entails.

Parker McCollum to perform at Cheatham St. Warehouse

Parker McCollum, American Americana singer song writer, will be playing at Cheatham St. Warehouse at 8 p.m. March 7.

McCollum will be joined on stage by country group Koe Wetzel. Tickets are $7 and are available at the door.

Businesses in the Quad

Bobcats walking though the Quad will be able to meet and shop from San Marcos community vendors 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. There will be booths set up by the businesses through the Quad all day.

Students and faculty will the opportunity to explore the various foods and wares brought by local sellers.