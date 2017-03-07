Sports March 7

Baseball sweeps The University of Richmond

The baseball team had a three-game sweep over The University of Richmond this past weekend. The Bobcats started off the first-game with an 18-3 win. On March 5 the Bobcats played a doubleheader. In the second game, the Bobcats won 6-5, and won the third game 13-2.

29th Annual Bobcat Bonanza

The 29th Annual Bobcat Bonanza is scheduled to be April 29 starting at 8 a.m. The event is an auction benefit that supports student athlete scholarships and is organized by the Bobcat Club. The event will take place at the Plum Creek Golf Course and the Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. There will be a golf tournament, dinner and over 150 auction items. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Auburn defeats Texas State

The softball team lost 8-1 to Auburn March 4 at the Wilson-Demarini Classic. The Bobcats finished the tournament with a 3-1 record and are now 13-4 for the season. The Bobcats will be back at Bobcat Softball Stadium 6 p.m. March 8 against Incarnate Word.

Men’s and women’s basketball earn no. 4 seed

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams finished their regular season games this weekend, and earned a no. 4 seed spot in the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The men’s team defeated Louisiana-Monroe and finished the season with an overall record of 18-12 while the women’s team finished with an overall record of 16-13.

Men’s golf to compete at Border Olympics

The men’s golf team will compete in the Border Olympics tournament March 10-11in Laredo. The Bobcats are coming out of a seventh-place finish at the Louisiana Classics tournament Feb. 27. Texas State has four tournaments left in the regular season.