Business March 7

CDBG workshop for applicants

The city of San Marcos is organizing a Community Development Block Grant applicant workshop March 8 that will benefit residents with low to moderate income.

The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. in the Municipal Building. It will outline the application process and provide an overview of the CDBG program.

New tattoo parlor coming downtown

One & Only Tattoo Co. is a new tattoo parlor coming to Sam Marcos set to open later this month.

The shop will also serve as an art gallery for residents to enjoy and purchase local art work from artists and fashion and jewelry designers.

The Meadows Center celebrates the environment

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment invites residents to celebrate earth’s natural resources at the World Water Day Family Fun Day at Spring Lake March 18.

This family-oriented event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is organized for all ages to participate in environmental activities and crafts.

Zelicks prepares for crawfish season

Zelicks Icehouse is organizing two crawfish boil event this month in honor of crawfish season.

On March 11 and 25, residents will have the opportunity to enjoy crawfish season with Capital Crawfish Company that will be paired with Lone Star Brewing Company. In addition, there will be live music performances throughout the day. The event will be held from 12-8 p.m.

Companies struggle to find people with computer science skills

Texas has experienced an overwhelming challenge of filling computer science positions for high-tech companies.

This concern has lead companies and educators to get legislatures on board in providing more financial support to computer science programs for high schools.