Bobcats sweep series against Richmond

The Texas State baseball team won both games of Sunday’s doubleheader to seal the series sweep over the Richmond Spiders.

After an embarrassing 18-3 loss on Friday night, the Spiders were motivated coming into the first game of the double header. With five hits and three runs in the first two innings, it looked as if the Spiders were poised to come out and make a statement.

However, the Bobcats answered with runs in both the second and third innings.

It was then a defensive bout until the top of the seventh where Richmond extended their lead to 4-2. All four of Richmond’s runs came with two outs.

After two warning track fly-outs earlier in the game, sophomore second baseman Jonathan Ortega jacked a three-run home run over the left-field wall to give the Bobcats their first lead of the game.

Up one run in the ninth inning, the Bobcats defense committed two errors that led to Richmond scoring the tying run.

The game went to extra innings, where junior Teddy Hoffman nailed a double down the left-field line to put him and sophomore Ryan Newman in scoring position.

Then junior catcher Jared Huber capitalized on his first at bat of the game with a single to bring in the game winning run.

Sunday’s first game was the longest outing of Wes Engle’s career at 6.1 innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

In game two of the doubleheader, Richmond again seemed ripe for revenge jumping out to yet another early lead.

Yet, the Bobcats once-again answered the call with a four-run third inning after sophomore Jaylen Hubbard doubled down the left-field line to bring in two runs. The second round of scoring came after Richmond’s right-fielder committed an error ensuing mayhem at home plate leading to two runs for the Bobcats.

Texas State responded yet again after back-to-back home runs from Newman and Hoffman occurred for the second time this season.

Texas State baseball head coach Ty Harrington said after the game that he likes to hope and think it’s a personality trait when guys can constantly believe they’re in something regardless of the circumstance.

“In baseball if you’ve been in this game long enough you’ll always have that one thought of ‘I’ve still got a chance’ in whatever it is you’re trying to do,” said Harrington. “So it’s a personality trait that good baseball players have so hopefully these guys will carry that with them and gain some confidence out of it too.”

Both teams remained scoreless until the Bobcats manufactured another four-run inning in the bottom of the seventh. During this frame Hoffman hit his third double of the day that was brought in yet again by Hubbard for his fourth RBI of the game.

The Bobcats earned two runs in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to 13-2 effectively icing the game.

Key offensive contributors for the Bobcats today include Hoffman who went 7-11 with three doubles, three RBI’s and a homerun, and Ortega who went 4-8 with three RBI’s and one homerun on the day.

With these three wins the Bobcats are now back to .500 on the season.

Texas State is back in action Tuesday night as they take on The University of Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners.