Women’s basketball end season with loss to UL Monroe

The Texas State women’s basketball team, took the court Saturday at noon in their final game of the season losing to UL Monroe 61-59.

With just half a second left in regulation, UL Monroe’s Alexis Collins drained a three pointer that helped put away the Bobcats 61-59.

The Bobcats finish the season with a record of 16-13 overall and an 11-7 record in Sun Belt Conference play.

The first half of play saw Texas State make 11-22 field goals, shooting 50 percent.

Junior Katlin Walla led with eight points in the half. Sophomore Toshua Leavitt knocked down two 3-pointers in the second quarter, the second being her 67th on the season, moving her into second on the Texas State all-time single season 3-point field goals made list.

After one quarter of play, the Bobcats trailed 14-13. UL Monroe outscored Texas State 21-15 in the second quarter. The Bobcats looked to be heading into the half down by 10, but with three seconds left Walla drained a crucial 3-pointer, shrinking the lead to seven.

The second half got off to a bit of a rocky start with the Bobcats falling behind by 11-points. Leavitt, who had 14-points in the second half, along with Walla. Senior Erin Peoples and junior Amber Jones helped erase the deficit and end the third quarter down by 46-43.

Leavitt knocked down a game tying 3-pointer to open the fourth. UL Monroe answered back, going on an 8-3 run and stealing back the lead.

A three and a layup from Walla helped tie the game again at 54-54. The Bobcats were finally able to recapture the lead, going up 59-58. It was their first lead since late in the first quarter of the game. Up by one, the Bobcats were unable to fend off UL Monroe, who hit the game winning three.

Leavitt knocked down a total of five triples on the day and finished with 20-points, two assists and a steal. Walla followed with 13-points, two assists and a steal.

Up next for the Bobcats is the Sun Belt Conference tournament in New Orleans Louisiana, at the Lakefront Arena. The Bobcats are set to play the winner of Louisiana and UL Monroe on March 9 at 2 p.m.