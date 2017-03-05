Bobcats close out the tournament 3-1

Texas State finished out the Wilson/ Demarini Classic in Auburn on Saturday with another win against Liberty and a loss against No. 2 Auburn.

The Bobcats started the day off playing against Liberty, who they had a 3-1 win over on Friday. This time, the Bobcats beat the Flames 3-2.

Liberty stayed on top with a run in the first inning until the top of the fifth with the Bobcats putting up a run to tie the game 1-1. Senior infielder Alex Cruz stole home in the fifth to tie the game.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Bobcats were able to get their final two runs to win the game.

Senior utility Christiana McDowell earned her first collegiate home run in the sixth to get the Bobcats in the lead.

The second and final run for the Bobcats came in the sixth inning as well with senior third baseman Corrina Liscano driving one in.

Texas State beat Liberty once more, but were up against the No. 2 team Auburn.

The Bobcats were not as successful in the previous games played in the tournament, and lost against Auburn 8-1.

It was a scoreless game in the first three innings, until the Bobcats were first on the board scoring a run in the fourth inning.

With the bases loaded, and a decision from the Tigers, they let senior pitcher Quincy Charleston home. This was the only run allowed by the Tigers.

In the fifth inning, the Tigers scored one run to tie the game. However, in the sixth inning is where they began to shine.

The Tigers had seven runs in the sixth inning alone, capitalizing on their lead to win the game.

Auburn had a double home run, followed by an RBI, along with sacrifice plays to get the Tiger lead 5-1, but they were not finished yet.

There was a home run in center, and to wrap it all up, they scored two a two-run shot over left field.

The Bobcats ended the Wilson/ Demarini Classic in Auburn 3-1 only losing to Auburn in the last game of the tournament.

Texas State is now 13-4 overall, and get ready for a home game against Incarnate Word on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.