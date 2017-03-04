Softball downs the Cougars and Eagles Friday night

Texas State is competing in the Wilson/ Demarini Classic at Auburn March 3-4 and beat the College of Charleston and Liberty Friday night in Auburn.

Game-one of the four-game tournament the Bobcats were up against the College of Charleston Cougars and won 11-3.

Texas State had a season-high 11 runs on seven hits in the first game, which was a key element in defeating the Cougars.

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp had her eighth victory of the season with 5.1 innings against the Cougars. The Bobcats also had six players who collected hits in the match.

Freshman utility Christiana McDowell led with a 2-for-2 day. Along with her, junior utility Taylor Webb earned her fifth RBI.

In the first inning, the Bobcats were already up by four. There were two back-to-back walks and a single to get the bases loaded. With the help of junior catcher Jaelyn Young and Webb, the Bobcats were able to get their runners home.

The Bobcats earned three more runs in the second inning, two in the fifth and finished the game with two more runs in the sixth.

With game-one under their belt, the Bobcats were now up against Liberty in game-two.

The Bobcats took out the Eagles 3-1 in the second game of the tournament.

Texas State scored the first run of the game in the second inning with senior third baseman Corrina Liscano running home after a sacrifice out from freshman infielder Bailee Carter.

The score was now 2-0 in the second inning after freshman Haleigh Davis was sent home with the help of senior first baseman Kimberlin Naivar.

Liberty then cut the Bobcats lead in half scoring an unearned run in the top of the fourth inning.

The last run of the game was from the Bobcats in the fifth inning. McDowell, who was already on bases, came home on a Liberty error leading the game 3-1.

Senior pitchers Quincy Charleston and Jodi Paige Williams and Rupp combined to strike out seven and surrenders one run in the game.

The Bobcats continue the Wilson/ Demarini Classic on Saturday with another game against Liberty at 1 p.m. and a game at 6 p.m. to take on the hosts of the tournament No. 2/3 Auburn.