Controversial fliers circulate campus for a third time

By Shayan Faradineh

Texas State students expressed oppositions and concerns on Twitter for the anti-sematic fliers posted near Alkek Library Friday night.

This now marks the latest and third appearance of controversial fliers at the university. Students fusilladed comments on social media calling for the university to address the fliers. One user tweeted “I will withdraw from (Texas State University) if I continue to feel unsafe.” Another user tweeted, “How am I supposed to want to enroll in #TexasState when this kind of hate is tolerated here.”

Following the anti-sematic threats against the Jewish community, a link and hashtag were posted at the bottom of the flier: www.Dailystormer.com and #SmashAntifa

According to the Daily Stormer’s website, “The Daily Stormer is non-profit and 100% reader-supported. We do what we do because we are attempting to preserve Western Civilization.”

The hashtag was traced back to the twitter handle @SmashAntifa, an account dedicated to “Promoting White Interests,” according to the account’s biography.

“This is funny. Maybe tomorrow, more tears will be shed,” @SmashAntifa tweets in reply to students expressing concerns for the fliers.

Texas State University officials have not addressed the fliers. However, safety concerns are growing among the student body.

The fliers were posted the day before Trump supporters rallied across several states including Texas.