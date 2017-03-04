Baseball wins 18-3 in game-one of weekend series

After a loss Tuesday against Sam Houston State University, the Texas State men’s baseball team competed in game one of the three-game series Friday against The University of Richmond.

Keeping a lead throughout the entire game, the Bobcats finished out the game with a 18-3 win.

Right away in the first inning, Texas State scored its first run, followed by another, and lead 2-0.

The Spiders came back to put points on the board shortly after, and scored two runs in the second inning—tying the game 2-2.

The bottom of the second inning, however, sophomore second baseman Jonathan Ortega, was up to bat and the bases were loaded. After a successful hit into right center field, Texas State scored three more runs—leading 5-2.

Four more runs were scored by the Bobcats in the third inning—putting Texas State in the lead 9-2.

In the fourth inning, junior right fielder Teddy Hoffman hit the second home run of the season.

Another home run was scored in the fourth inning by Ortega, and by the end of the inning, the Bobcats were leading 15-2.

Richmond continued to change pitchers, and by the bottom of the sixth inning, the Spiders had made four pitching changes.

Texas State made their first pitching change in the top of the seventh inning. Freshman left-handed pitcher Broc Bosse replaced sophomore left-handed pitcher Anthony Pagano at the mound. Pagano pitched a total of 6.0 innings and had six strikeouts.

“We need someone to step up to the mound,” Head baseball coach Ty Harrington said. “Friday night is a tough gig for people because it’s normally a team’s best guy, and we needed somebody from our perspective because we haven’t gotten out of the third inning on the first game of a weekend series yet, so I was proud of him on his efforts.”

Junior center fielder Derek Scheible scored another home run for the Bobcats in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Texas State was winning 18-3.

The Bobcats continued their lead throughout the rest of the game, and the game was finished at the top of the ninth inning.

The Bobcats will continue game two of the three-game series against the Spiders this weekend Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark.