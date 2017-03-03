The Scene March 3

Get fit with the campus recreation center

Campus Recreation will continue its ‘Fit Talks’ series at the Student Recreation Center Wet classroom 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 3.

The fit talk will focus on helping students prepare meals before and after their workouts. The lecture is meant to help “fuel and refuel” students during the middle of the semester.

Learn math from other students

“Talk Math 2 Me” is a seminar, which allows students to present and discuss multiple mathematic topics with their peers. The seminar will be held in Derrick Hall 12-1 p.m. March 3.

Students in the past have discussed varying topics from famous mathematicians to time travel. Attendees will have the opportunity to be introduced to new perspectives and learn new applications by their own peers.

Sing movie to showcase at George’s

The animated film “Sing” will be playing at George’s 8-11 p.m. March 3. The film revolves around koala Buster Moon attempting to save his theatre from closure by putting on a singing competition.

“Sing” was nominated for a People’s Choice Award and won a Hollywood Music In Media Awards for outstanding music supervision in 2016.

Daisy O’ Connor to play at Root Cellar Bakery

Daisy O’ Connor will be playing 8-10 p.m. March 3 at the Root Cellar Bakery for the weekly acoustic Fridays.

Root Cellar Bakery features local and uprising artists each week. O’ Connor is an Austin folk songwriter. She is currently touring through Texas.

Learn how to use Instagram

The San Marcos Public Library will be helping community members learn how to use the photo sharing application, Instagram 10 – 11 a.m. March 3.

Attendees will learn how to use Instagram and share photos with their followers. The session is open to the public and no cost. Those looking to attend can register here.