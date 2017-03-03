The Pulse March 3

Sororities join forces for charity crawfish boil

Sororities Delta Zeta and Alpha Delta Pi joined forces to organize “Crawz for a Cause,” a crawfish boil that will benefit different charities. The proceeds will go toward the Starkey Hearing Foundation, ADPI Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House.

Live music and free crawfish will be offered from 2-5 p.m. March 3 at Sewell Park.

New fire station opening ceremony

The city of San Marcos has organized a ceremony for opening a new $6 million fire station, according to Corridor News. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. March 10 at 1404 Wonder World Drive.

The new facility will take the place of Fire Station #4. The new station will include new accommodations for firefighters. The event is free and open to the public.

Kite event at Zilker Park celebrates 100th anniversary

Zilker Park will celebrate its 100th anniversary with the ABC Kite Fest from 10-5 p.m. March 5, according to Austin360.

The Austin Parks Foundation will join other organizations to host a kite-flying contest. Registration starts at 11 a.m., and the contest begins at 1 p.m. The festival itself is free.

Different places to pitch a tent around San Marcos

As the weather is getting more bearable, camping is becoming more of a reality for students. Here are a few places to pitch a tent with some friends: San Marcos River Scout Camp, Pecan Park Riverside Cabins and Wolf Creek Ranch.

If students are willing to drive a little out of the way, they can set up camp at Shady Grove Campground in Martindale.