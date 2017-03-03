Sports March 3

Sun Belt Conference releases 2017 football schedule

The Sun Belt Conference announced the Texas State 2017 football schedule. The Bobcats will play six games at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is scheduled to play I-35 rival UTSA on Sept. 23. The season will open with a home game against Houston Baptist University on Sept. 2.

Bobcats defeat the Longhorns

The softball team beat the University of Texas 2-1 in Austin, due to a two-run home run in the 1st inning. Randi Rupp, junior pitcher, held the Longhorns to five hits helping Texas State advance to an overall record of 10-3. The win broke the Longhorns’ 11 game home win streak against the Bobcats.

Above the Rim podcast available now

This week’s Above the Rim: Brant Freeman and Bill Culhane look to the women’s basketball team’s final road trip of the Sun Belt Conference season. Toshua Levitt, sophomore guard, and head coach Zenarae Antoine will be interviewed about the games leading to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Outdoor track and field head beginning soon

The track and field team will begin the 2017 outdoor track and field season on March 16 at the Cougar Spring Break Invitational. The Bobcats are ending their indoor champion season on top. The women’s team was crowned champions while the men’s team came in second. The outdoor track and field season will begin in two weeks in Houston.

Baseball hosting three-game series

The baseball team will play the University of Richmond on March 3-5 at the Bobcat Ballpark. The first game of the 3-game series will begin at 6 p.m. Texas State is coming off a 7-4 loss against Sam Houston State University on Feb. 28. The Bobcats are currently 3-6 overall in the 2017 season.