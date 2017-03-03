Possible closure of San Marcos’ only record store

Superfly’s Lone Star Music Emporium is the only record store in San Marcos and it may be closing its doors permanently.

Due to parking and construction issues, Superfly’s isn’t making enough profit to renew its lease.

Zach Jennings, owner of Superfly’s, said he would hate to lose something so special to him.

Jennings worked in telecommunications for AT&T before moving into the fields of government relations and business advisory, but at that time Jennings didn’t feel he was a part of an ethical motive.

“I came home one day, and my wife and I had a discussion,” Jennings said. “We had two daughters who were very little, and I said to her that if my daughters asked me what I do for a living, I’d be ashamed to tell them the truth.”

Jennings decided to make a change and create a business he would be proud to tell his children about.

“What makes our store so special is that it gives a lot of the artsier, more musically inclined folks in San Marcos a place to go to listen to great music,” Jennings said. “And to have conversations about great music with people who know music.”

Jennings believes there are two main factors to have hindered sales at Superfly’s.

“The towing situation and the Nelson Center is out of hand and it has been for years,” Jennings said. “They have spotters there who are waiting and watching every single customer that pulls into that lot.”

Jennings said construction is the second factor to hurt Superfly’s business.

“I believe we happen to be leasing the building at the exact wrong time,” Jennings said. “Construction started and it was supposed to be an eight to 12 month project. It took four years.”

Despite the construction, Superfly’s is a place many Bobcats who know about it like to go. Isha Rosemond, English junior, said she is able to find record vinyls at a low cost at Superfly’s.

“I just go straight to the vinyls and (Superfly’s has) $1 crates,” Rosemond said. “There are like four or five crates just filled with green dot vinyls.”

Rosemond said she understands the lack of business Superfly’s may be experiencing.

“People aren’t into vinyls as much they claim,” Rosemond said. “A record store is nice to have, but I can see how they could lose money here.”

Superfly’s employee Chisum Burnett, also known as the record store dude, said he wishes the store would stay open due to its atmosphere.

“It’s very laid back,” Burnett said. “It doesn’t feel like work and it’s rewarding. I get to be around good music all day long and then kids come in and I can recommend them stuff.”

A previous record store, Sundance, also had to shut down a few years ago before Superfly’s established its business.

When Sundance went under, locals and students did not have a place to buy records until Superfly’s moved in.

“We’re looking to further foster and cultivate a symbiotic relationship with the community,” Burnett said.

Superfly’s will be posting updates about the store and any future close-out sales on its Facebook page.