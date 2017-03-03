Home court advantage proves vital in blowout loss

The Texas State women’s basketball team lost to The University of Louisiana 63-42 Thursday night.

Although the Bobcats were victorious when the Cajuns traveled to San Marcos earlier this season, both the Bobcats and the Ragin’ Cajuns came into tonight’s game playing some of their best basketball.

The Bobcats won 10 of their last 12 games, while the Cajuns were winners of five of their last six.

The first quarter of play was an unusual performance from the Bobcats. They shot 1-14 from the field including 0-4 from three for three points, while allowing 18 points on 50 percent shooting.

Despite how the first quarter was, it was an anomaly as it was the lowest scoring first quarter of the entire season for Texas State.

Naturally the intensity increased for the Bobcats in the second quarter, yet they still struggled to both score and defend consistently.

Louisiana increased their shooting percentage to over 54 percent, and scored more points in the second quarter than Texas State scored in the half.

Junior forward Amber Jones led the Bobcats with six points on 2-3 shooting in the first two quarters.

This hot shooting from the Cajuns continued through halftime and Louisiana was first on the board in the third quarter.

Louisiana went 11-26 from three-point range while the Bobcats went 1-12.

Although they were down 35-14, the Bobcats never stopped competing. They managed to cut the score down to 13 in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the hole they had dug themselves proved too deep.

Louisiana won the game 62-43, after losing 62-40 in San Marcos.

Texas State will play its final game of the season Saturday at noon against The University of Louisiana-Monroe.