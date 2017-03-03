Headlines March 3

Warmest winter on record

Austin meteorologists say that the 2015-16 winter marked the warmest winter since 1999-2000.

The average temperature at Austin’s Camp Mabry was 58.6 degrees, which was a full degree higher than the previous record set in 2000. It also recorded 26 days above 80 degrees, more than the 16 days in 2000.

Model Arab League honored as outstanding team

The Model Arab League earned Outstanding Team honors for its efforts at the event held at the University of Houston-Clear Lake February 18-19.

Individually, Texas State’s Sarah Marshall received “Outstanding Chair” honors for her role as chair of the council on Palestinian Affairs, and Daisy Jaimez received “Distinguished Chair” honors.

Alamo Day may become Texas holiday

The Alamo may have its own holiday beginning in 2018 if a bill proposed by Jason Villalba is passed.

The holiday on March 6 would officially recognize the Battle of the Alamo on the day it fell in 1836.

Leadership diversity

The Leadership Institute is proud to be a safe office for LBGTQIA students on campus.

To partake in the Allies training, register online by March 10 on the Student Diversity and Inclusion website.

Two men arrested for murder

Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in San Marcos last month. The two were arrested in Missouri City, Texas in connection with the police department there.

The victim was found deceased from a gunshot wound to the head at the Avenue apartments on Thursday, Feb. 9.