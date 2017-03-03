Business March 3

The Meadows Center is hiring

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment has part-time job openings in select positions.

The center is seeking students interested in becoming educational tour guides and glass-bottom boat drivers with weekday morning availability.

Stellar Café offers drink tastings

The Stellar Café is hosting free drink tastings ever Friday afternoon from 4-5 p.m.

On March 3, The Stellar Café invites residents to enjoy sample tastings of March favorites that will include the Salted Caramel Vanilla Toddy, Peachy Keen and Honey-coconut Green Tea latte.

Rheas Ice Cream now opened everyday

Rhea’s Ice Cream has altered its business days and now gives residents the chance to enjoy its unique ice cream flavors seven days a week.

The store offers flavors including strawberry nutella, caramel sea salt and big red, and is open everyday from 12-10 p.m.