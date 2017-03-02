The Scene March 2

Zelicks celebrates Texas Independence Day

Zelicks Icehouse is celebrating Texas Independence Day with live music, local vendors, giveaways, chicken poop bingo and free brisket. Live performances will include Mayeux and Broussard, along with John Evans.

The Texas-sized celebration starts March 2, and the live music will begin at 6 p.m.

Pickers & Poets book presented at The Wittliff Collections

Craig Hillis and Crais Clifford’s new book “Pickers & Poets” will be presented at the Wittliff Collections. Editors Hillis and Clifford explore the fierce and vulnerable lyricism of the Texas singer-songwriter tradition, and will be on hand to perform examples and discuss the volume’s essays with a panel.

Students are invited to listen to the ruthlessly poetic singers and songwriters from 7-9 p.m. March 2.

Riff Raff performs at The Marc

The Marc and AfterDark Entertainment will present the rapper Riff Raff. He performs at concerts, festivals and after parties across the globe. There will also be music featuring DJ Afterthought, Dollabillgates, Owey, Peter Jackson and Freshy McFly.

Students and locals are invited to watch the show from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 2.

Free yoga at the San Marcos Public Library

The San Marcos Public Library is offering free yoga with Francesca every first Thursday in March and April.

Students, locals and more are invited to reduce stress levels at no cost from 6-7 p.m. March 2.