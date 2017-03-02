The Pulse March 2

Shaggy Dog Market coming to Buda

Shaggy Dog Market has announced it will be opening up a store in Buda.

The store is a locally owned business that promises to provide quality, selection, convenience, service and value. The store will sell dog and cat food, toys, treats and more.

The Shaggy Dog Market will open in May. The store will be located near the intersection of FM 967 and 1626.

Upcoming Broadway shows in Austin

Several Broadway shows are coming to Austin. Here is a list of upcoming shows, according to Broadway in Austin.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic “The Phantom of the Opera” will show April 19-30. Tony nominated musical “Something Rotten” will be presented May 30 to June 4. Award winning musical “RENT” is coming to Austin Oct. 13-15.

Texas State student spoke at Black History Month event

Texas State junior Tafari Robertson was the guest speaker at De Zavala Elementary School’s Black History Month observation, according to the San Marcos Daily Record.

Robertson is the multimedia director at KTSW 89.9 and a member of the San Marcos Cinema Club. He is majoring in public relations and minoring in art and design.

Watersheds protection discussed at conference

Texas State’s Department of Geography and The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment discussed protection of watersheds at a symposium, according to San Marcos Daily Record.

The discussion covered protecting watersheds through community action. The conference is held several times a year to focus on varies water conservation themes. The event had a panel of experts discussing the matter.

Xbox One getting Netflix-like subscription

Xbox One is getting a Netflix-like Subscription service called Xbox Game Pass, according to Game Spot.

The service will offer unlimited access to over 100 Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles. The monthly subscription will cost $9.99. This service will only be available on Xbox One.

It is scheduled to launch in spring 2017.