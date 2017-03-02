Sports March 2

Men’s golf finishes in three-way tie for seventh place

The men’s golf team concluded the 32nd Annual Louisiana Classics Feb. 27-28 in a three-way tie for seventh place. The Bobcats shot a 54-hole 899, which tied with Sam Houston State and Southern Mississippi. Texas State will continue its season March 10-11 in Laredo at the Border Olympics.

Two away games left for men’s basketball

The men’s basketball team only has two more regular season games left. The Bobcats are on a two-game winning streak at home. Both games are away, and the Bobcats will compete against Louisiana-Lafayette March 2 then Louisiana-Monroe March 4. Texas State has an overall record of 17-11 and a conference record of 10-6.

Baseball takes loss against Sam Houston

The baseball team lost 7-4 to Sam Houston State Feb. 28 at the Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats fell behind early with the Bearkats scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. The game went back and forth, but the Bobcats ultimately fell behind and took another loss. Texas State will start its three-game series against The University of Richmond at 6 p.m. March 3.

UTSA defeats Texas State tennis

The women’s tennis team lost 4-3 to I-35 rival UTSA Feb. 28 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. The Bobcats won doubles matches to start the lead early 1-0. However, the Roadrunners came back late and took another win this season. Texas State will travel to Houston at 11 a.m. March 3 to play Rice University.