Headlines March 2

Tea performance project on campus

The Honors College will host the TEA Performance Project from 5-7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Lampasas building. The event is part of an ongoing dialogue that seeks to bring together the community through shared conversation and tea time. Invitation and RSVP are required to attend.

Texas lawmakers might scrap Daylight Savings

Three bills filed in the Texas legislature aim to abolish the bi-annual time change known as “Daylight Savings.” Leading the charge against the time change are representatives Jason Isaac, Jose Menendez and Dan Flynn. The men have each filed their own bills to deal with the issue, citing the unnecessary stress that the change causes, according to KXAN.

Traffic update for I-35

South of Posey, the southbound right and middle lanes of I-35 will be undergoing repairs through Thursday. The Texas Department of Transportation will divert traffic to the left lane, according to the city of San Marcos Twitter account.