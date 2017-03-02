Business March 2

Amazon server outage caused internet problems

Amazon’s server experienced an outage in its eastern U.S region, causing problems for thousands of websites and apps. No specific information regarding the outage has been released, although Amazon released a statement assuring customers the problem would be remediated.

Texas Workforce Commission will fund program for foster youth

The Texas Workforce Commission has announced the availability of $1.5 million in funding to the Foster Youth Dropout Recovery and High School Completion pilot program. The organization aims to help current and former foster youths between the ages of 16 and 25 earn a high school diploma or GED.

Writing Center now offers webcam appointments

The Writing Center now offers webcam appointments Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through Google Hangouts and Skype. To book an appointment, visit the Writing Center’s webpage and use the dropdown menu at the top of the webcam scheduling page.

Clark Fiction Prize awarded

The Clark Fiction inaugural prize of $25,000 has been awarded to “The Book of Aron” by Jim Shepard. The prize is one of the largest literary awards in the country. Gifted through funds from L.D and LaVerne Harrell Clark, the prize recognizes the best book of fiction for the year. Shepard will read from his books and host a signing at 3:30 p.m. March 8.