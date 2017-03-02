Bobcats end the Longhorns win streak at home

Texas State snapped the Longhorn win streak at home with a 2-1 win on Wednesday at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

Junior shortstop Ariel Ortiz hit a two-run home run in the first inning which secured the win for the Bobcats. Junior pitcher Randi Rupp had the Longhorns limited during the game allowing only five hits.

Texas State now improves to 10-3 overall, while the Longhorns fell to 11-6 in the season. The Bobcats’ win in Austin was the first since Feb. 11, 2009. The 11-game win streak for Texas was put to a stop.

Rupp moved to 7-1 on the year while finishing with six strikeouts, and holding UT 1-for-13 with runners on base.

Ortiz had her fourth home run of the season, and had a single in the third inning. She went 2-for-3 in her performance.

Texas State had runners on base in the second and third inning, but none would advance. In the second inning, the Bobcats had runners on first and second, in the third inning there again was two in, but no success in another Bobcats run.

Texas tried to come back and tie the game, however Rupp stopped them in their tracks. The Longhorns threatened in the sixth inning having one runner on third base. With the help of senior third baseman Corrina Liscano, Rupp was able to fly out the runner ending the inning.

The Bobcats travel to Auburn, Alabama, to compete in the Wilson/ Demarini Classic on March 3-4. Texas State will compete against teams: College of Charleston, Liberty and Auburn in the Classic.

First up on Friday, Texas State is up against College of Charleston on March 3 at 12:30 p.m.