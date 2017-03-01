Women’s golf one away from top 10

The Texas State women’s golf team competed in The University of Houston hosted event, The Dixon. The Bobcats finished the tournament in 11th place on the leaderboard with a 26-over par score of 890 thru 54 holes. Florida State finished the tournament in first with a 21-under par score of 843.

The three-round event was held over two days at The Woodlands Country Club. Rounds one and two took place day one, the third and final round on day two.

The Bobcats were led by sophomore and Nantes, France native, Anne-Charlotte Mora with a three-round 1-over par score of 217. Mora had some success day one, sinking seven birdies and although she tacked on five bogeys as well, she finished the day at 1-under par, scoring 71 in both rounds.

The sophomore struggled on day two, bogeying six holes, double her number of birdies. She ended the third round with a 3-over par 75. Mora finished the tournament tied for 12th place. On a positive note, Mora was one of just 18 players in the tournament to birdie 10 or more holes.

Behind Mora was senior Maty Monzingo, who put up an 8-over par score of 224, tying for 40th place overall. Monzingo started out day one nicely, finishing round one with a 1-under par score of 71.

The senior was unable to capitalize on that momentum in the second and third rounds. Seven bogeys and three double bogeys were simply too much to overcome and led to a round two score of 74 and round three score of 79.

Freshman Sasikarn Somboonsup, all the way from Sriracha, Chonburi, Thailand, started round one with an even par score of 72, followed by a second round 78 and third round 75 for a 9-over par total score of 225

Closing out the team was sophomore Sarah White who finished tied for 67th overall with a score of 232, and Senior Raksha Phadke who finished tied for 71st with a score of 234.

The next event for the Bobcats is the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational on March 14-15 hosted by The University of Hawaii.