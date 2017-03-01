The Scene March 1

Find a job at the STEM Career Fair

Career Services and the College of Science and Engineering will be hosting the STEM Career Fair from 12-3:30 p.m. March 1 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

The career fair will have over 45 employers seeking to hire students for both internships and full-time positions. The event is free and open to the public.

Students can find the list of employers here.

Solve math problems with professionals

The College of Science and Engineering will be tackling math problems from a number of mathematical journals with Problem Solvers, GRE Prep and Putnam Practice sessions.

The sessions will discuss GRE Prep and Putnam Practice questions, and open questions from the American Mathematical Monthly Problems and Solutions at 3:30 p.m. March 1 in Derick Hall 339.

Bachelorette’s former contestants to perform at the Marc

The Bachelorette’s James Taylor and Luke Pell will be performing at 8 p.m. March 1 at The Marc.

Taylor and Pell were a part of the 12th season of the Bachelorette before pursing their music careers. The duo is currently on tour and will bring guitar riffs to San Marcos. Tickets cost between $10 to $55.

Enjoy a night of laughs and music at George’s

Students will have the opportunity to enjoy a night of KTSW’s Laugh Tracks from 8-11 p.m. March 1 at LBJ Student Center George’s.

The event will consist of a show featuring live DJ music and comedians. Anyone can attend the event at no cost.

Enjoy Wind Trio hosted by School of Music

The School of Music will be showcasing ‘Wind Trios for lovers (of music)’ as part of the Faculty Artist Series at 6 p.m. March 1 in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

The event will feature Ian Davidson, oboe; Daris Hale, bassoon; and Stephen Girko, clarinet. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students, military and seniors.