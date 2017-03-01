The Pulse March 1

CASA seeks event sponsors

The Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates invites the public to become sponsors of CASA Corral, the organization’s annual fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. April 7 at River Road Ice House in New Braunfels.

Funds raised will support children who have suffered from abuse or neglect, according to Corridor News. Tickets can be found online or over the phone at 830-626-2272.

Texas proposal would keep cities from restricting short-term house rentals

Texas proposal, Senate Bill 451 by Sen. Kelly Hancock, would prevent cities from banning short-term home rentals, according to the San Marcos Mercury.

Austin, San Antonio and Fort Worth have enacted some of these restrictions the bill would limit. The bill is currently assigned to the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce.

Uber executive resigns after old sexual harassment claim surfaces

An Uber executive, who was hired last month, was asked to resign Feb. 27 by the company’s chief executive.

Amit Singhal was fired after Uber officials discovered he was linked to a harassment claim at Google, where he previously worked. Singhal did not disclose this information when being hired on at Uber, according to the New York Times.

Florida Georgia Line and Nelly team up for Austin concert

Country group Florida Georgia Line and hip-hop artist Nelly will visit Austin on their upcoming tour June 2 at the Austin360 Amphitheater.

The two have worked together before on the single “Cruise.” They will team up again with tickets ranging from $32.50 to $89.50. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 on Ticketmaster, according to Austin360.