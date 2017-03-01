Sports March 1

Men’s basketball hit the road

The men’s basketball team will travel to Louisiana to play its last two games of the Sun Belt Conference season. The Bobcats are up against Louisiana-Lafayette at 7:15 p.m. March 2. The team will then play the Louisiana-Monroe at 2 p.m. March 4.

Track and field team compete at home

The track and field team is coming home after big wins at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships. The women’s team took home the championship title, and the men’s team came in second at the indoor conference meet. The Bobcats are set to compete in the Texas State High School Invitational March 2 at the Track and Field Complex.

Softball competes in last tournament

The softball team will compete in the last preseason tournament of the season at the Wilson/Demarini Classic at Auburn March 3-4. The Bobcats are up against College of Charleston, Liberty and Auburn. The first game is set at 12:30 p.m. March 3 against College of Charleston at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama.

Baseball will continue homestead this season

The baseball team will host the University of Richmond in a three-game series March 3-5. The first game for the Bobcats is set to begin at 6 p.m. March 3. The second game will begin at 4 p.m. March 4. The third and last game against University of Richmond will begin at 1 p.m. March 5.

Annual Maroon-Gold Spring Game fast approaching

The football team will begin its spring practice March 22 to prepare for the annual Maroon-Gold Spring Game April 15. The team hosted open tryouts in February to recruit new talent for the fall 2017 season. The Bobcats will kick off the 2017 season Sept. 2 when the team hosts Houston Baptist.